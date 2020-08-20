Elwood Public Library closed due to possible COVID-19 exposure

By STEVEN MURREY

The Elwood Public Library is closed until further notice due to the possibility of a COVID-19 exposure.

Jamie Scott, Director of the North Madison County Public Library System, said Thursday that the staff members are required to take a COVID-19 test and quarantine until the results are known. Scott said these actions are precautionary measures to ensure a safe and friendly library.

A sign posted on the library’s doors states the possible exposure happened between Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.

“We are taking the necessary health precautions from the CDC Guidelines, Madi-son County, and Indiana State Health Departments,” Scott said in an email to the Call-Leader.

“We always want to provide the best and safest environment we can,” Scott stated. “In doing so, when something like this happens, we are going to do everything possible to make sure that we’re continuing to be safe.”

“If you were in the library during that time, you might want to think about getting a test,” stated Scott.

Scott emphasized that library staff has complied with the recommendations set forth by the state and local health departments. Staff members wear masks, and social distancing is observed.

“We apologize for any inconvenience our closure may have caused,” Scott added. “All of our staff members want to get back to serving our community as we always have in a safe and friendly environment.”

Scott said she expects to have more information on the duration of the closure by the first of the week.