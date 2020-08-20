

Donald E. McElfresh, age 95 of rural Elwood and Tipton County, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Elwood Health & Living following a long, full life.

Don was born May 14, 1925, in Elwood, the son of Edwin and Pearl (Baugher) McElfresh. He attended Elwood schools and later served in the U.S. Army during W.W.II where he was stationed in Japan during his service.

Don was self-employed all of his life in the excavating and trucking business in Tipton County.

He married Helen G. “Jerri” Barnes on April 25, 1946 and shared 69 years of marriage together while raising four children. Don and Jerri were members of the Zion Chapel Church in Elwood. Don enjoyed reading, working around his home and fixing things in his garage. He especially enjoyed traveling for many years to the warmer climate of Florida.

Don liked animals and had many special dogs through the years. He enjoyed a very simple life and liked socializing at Friendly’s Restaurant and Hardee’s with his regular coffee friends for many years. Don also enjoyed watching baseball, basketball and football. Considering Don’s recent health and vision challenges, his family finds comfort knowing that he and Jerri have been reunited again in Heaven after a life well-lived.

Don’s family includes four children, Larry (wife Elena) McElfresh of Martinsville, Danny (wife Marla) McElfresh of Tipton, Marsha (husband Andy) Kavcsak of Dayton, Ohio and Don (wife Tammy) McElfresh of Tipton; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-granchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James McElfresh.

Private services will be with his son-in-law, Andy Kavcsak, officiating. There will be no public visitation. Burial will take place in the Elwood City Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Don’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Foundation for the Blind or the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.