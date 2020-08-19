

FRANKTON – Dianna Lee Etchison, 83, of Frankton, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 following an extended illness.

Dianna was born in Elwood on Feb. 26, 1937 to the late John and Mary (Trice) Marsh.

On Jan. 26, 1959, she married Rex E. Etchison and they shared 61 years of marriage together.

Dianna worked at various places during her life starting at Eli Lilly prior to her marriage to Rex. Later, she worked at the J. Lewis Small Company where she was a proud member of the S.O.B.s, the Elwood Co-Op and was an IHSAA volleyball official. Dianna was an award winning floral de-signer and opened Etchi-son’s Farm Flowers at the family farm and then ended her career at Ousley’s Harvest Gardens.

She was a member of the Frankton First United Methodist Church. More than anything in her life, Dianna loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dianna is survived by son, Dan (Michele) Etch-ison of Frankton; daughter, Denise Etchison of Frank-ton, grandchildren, Bran-don (Keli) Etchison, Dustin Etchison, Lucas (Katherine) Etchison and Calee (Bryce) Ayres; great-grandchildren, Bennett Meredith and Sawyer Matlyn Ayres, Penelope Rae and Anna-belle Grace Etchison; two sisters, Joanna (David) Schroeder and Sarah (John) Scheid, and several nieces and nephews.

Dianna was preceded in death by her father, John Marsh; mother, Mary Marsh; husband, Rex Etchison; and brother Gene Marsh.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. Burial will take place in K of P-IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rex’s Dedication to Education or The Alzheimer’s Associ-ation through the funeral home.

Special thanks to the Visiting Angels, especially Paula, Kay, Brittany and Freedom who were with Dianna throughout her whole journey. These ladies and her other various caregivers are true angels