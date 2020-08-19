

ELWOOD – Dennis D. Basham, age 55 of Elwood, passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 at his residence during his sleep.

He was born April 21, 1965, in Indianapolis, the son of Dennie Basham and Sylvia (Brake) Hahn.

Dennis was a 1984 graduate of Elwood Community High School. Dennis retired due to health issues from ELSA Corporation in Elwood where he worked in production for many years. He also formerly worked at Barber Manufacturing and State Plating in Elwood for several years.

Dennis was a person who lived life to the fullest, loved his family and his children were his pride and joy. He had many friends, enjoyed social gatherings and was always the life of the party.

Dennis enjoyed the outdoors, where he spent a lot of time on his Mastercraft boat, boating, water skiing, fishing and hunting. Dennis especially loved taking long rides with friends on his Harley motorcycle, working on it and customizing it. He loved anything that had two or four wheels and he was always up for the next adventure. Dennis liked all motorcycles, cars and

His family and friends will always remember how he enjoyed “fireballs” and red-hot candy, sweet tea and pecan pie.

In recent years, he dealt with a variety of health issues – all while keeping a good outlook on life. Dennis always wore a smile and loved spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Dennis’ family includes three children, Dennis R. Basham, Brooklyn N. Basham and Brandon M. Basham, all of Elwood; siblings, Tammy (husband Mike) Wittabort of Elwood and Brad (Misty) Hahn of Kokomo; brother-in-law, Dave Cooper of Elwood; and several nieces and nephews.

Dennis was preceded in death by both his parents and two sisters, Pam Leisure and Denise Cooper.

A funeral service celebrating Dennis’ life will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with his uncle, the Rev. Ronnie Brake, officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 11 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Association through the funeral home.

