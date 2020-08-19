Arvil Lowell Wilham, age 96, of Tipton, passed away Aug. 17, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor at Tipton.

He was born Dec. 29, 1923, at Liberty, Ken., to Franklin Pierce and Mary Eliza (Earles) Wilham.

As a young man he honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during WW II. During most of the war he was on an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific. About three years ago, accompanied by his son, Robert, went on an Honor Flight to Washington, DC. Robert said it was especially meaningful to both of them. And only in the last few years would his father talk about some of the things he saw and endured in the War.

After the War, Avril became an independent auto mechanic working independently and with various agencies. Mainly he had worked for Jack Barnes Ford and Don Ross Ford companies. Leisure time would find him fishing and enjoying trips to be near the ocean. He was a member of the Cicero VFW.

He married Katherine Joan (Spidel) Wilham on Oct. 10, 1942. She preceded him in death Sept. 1, 2015. Also preceding him in death are his parents; sisters, Anna Marie Parish, Zella Jones, Lula Brown and Amanda Bower; and brothers, Jospeh Haggard, Eli Haggard and Charles Wilham.

Survivors include his son, Robert Lowell (Billiann) Wilham of Tipton; granddaughter, Mary Katherine Wilham; grandson, Michael Lowell Wilham; and a great-granddaughter, Isabel Grace Wilham.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St., in Cicero, with Scott Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Arcadia Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of the services. While at the services, please wear a mask and observe distancing.

