Robert “Bob” Ogden



Robert “Bob” Norman Ogden, age 91, of Tipton, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020.

Bob was born on May 6, 1929, to his parents, George Norman Ogden and Mae (Davis) Ogden.

Bob was born in Kokomo. As a young man, he enlisted in the Army National Guard and proudly served his country, retiring after 20 years. Bob married the love of his life, Kita Jo Smith and the two of them enjoyed 68 years of marriage. Bob retired from Delco Electronics after 32 years of employment. Bob also owned and operated the Trophy Barn in Tipton for more than 27 years.

Bob had a dedicated and resilient spirit. Everything he set his mind to he did to the best of his ability. His dedication was apparent in his commitment to daily workouts, sometimes working out two times a day up until the age of 90. Bob was an amazing father and grandfather! Though he had a quiet demeanor, his love, devotion and kind heart spoke volumes to his family and friends.

Bob was also a man strong in his faith. He was very active in his church, Ash St. Wesleyan, and was very well respected by all who knew him. Although Bob’s family will miss him wholeheartedly every day, they will carry his memory always; striving to make him proud by following his example.

Those left to carry on Bob’s legacy of love are his wife, Kita Ogden; children, Sindy (Donnie) Bitner, Kristi (Gary) Davis, Lisa Capshaw and Kurt (Lisa) Ogden; grandchildren, Amy (Jake) Drlich, Joe (Carri) Bitner, Mindy (Tony) Hammond, Tricia (David) Neu, Nick Davis, Tamara (Jordan) Miller, Kacy (Aaron) McEvoy, Clay Ogden and Libby (Austin) Weatherford; and great-grandchildren, Shelby, Lexi, Blake, Logan, Karli, Avery, Lacey, Jaxon, Charley, Maya, Meredith, Sam and Abe.

Also surviving are siblings, Don Barcus and George Ogden Jr and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mae Ogden; sister, Dorothy Patton; step-sister, Ruth Ziegler; step-brother, Gene Borton; son-in-law, Larry Capshaw; grandson, Drake Robert Ogden; and great-grandson, Crew James Weatherford.

A graveside service, (with full military honors), celebrating Bob’s life will be on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton, with Pastor Logan Westrick officiating. Family and friends may meet at Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton, to line up in procession line at 12:40 p.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home in Tipton.

