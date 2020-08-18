CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – Patricia Leah Ellis, 68, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away on the morning of Aug. 13, 2020 at her home with her beloved family around her.

Patty was born July 5, 1952, in Tipton, Ind., the daughter of Darrell and Peggie (Taylor) Perdue.

She married Richard Clay Ellis, of Hoopeston, Ill., and they had three daughters.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Rick Ellis and daughter, Melissa (Matt) Clyde, Amanda (Jeff) Dyer, and Jessica (Russ) Brooks, all of Crossville, Tenn. She is also survived by two sisters, Gail (Ray) Wix of Westmore-land, Tenn., Debbie (Bob) Lange of Tipton, Ind. and a brother, Kevin (Vickie) Perdue of Dallas, Ore. Surviving also are eight beloved grandchildren, Patty’s pride and joy.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Peggie Perdue of Lafayette, Tenn. and formerly of Tipton.

In lieu of flowers, Patty requested donations be made to the Sjogrens Foundation.

A memorial service was held Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Gateway Baptist Church in Crossville.