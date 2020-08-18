

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. – Patricia Leah Ellis, 68, of Crossville, Tenn., passed away on the morning of Aug. 13, 2020 at her home with her beloved family around her.

Patty was born July 5, 1952, in Tipton, the daughter of Darrell and Peggie (Taylor) Perdue. She married Richard Clay Ellis of Hoppeston, Ill., and they had three daughters.

She is survived by her husband of 44 year, Rick Ellis and daughters, Melissa (Matt) Clyde, Amanda (Jeff) Dyer and Jessica (Russ) Brooks, all of Crossville, Tenn. She is also survived by two sisters, Gaily (Ray) Wix of Westmoreland, Tenn. and Debbie (Bob) Lange of Tipton and a brother, Kevin (Vickie) Perdue of Dallas, Ore. Surviving also are eight beloved grandchildren, Patty’s pride and joy.

Patty is preceded in death by her parents, Darrell and Peggie Perdue of Lafayette, Tenn. and formerly of Tipton.

In liew of flowers, Patty requested donations be made to the Sjogrens Foundation.

A memorial service took place on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Gateway Baptist Church in Crossville.