CICERO – Gavrel Eugene Kakasuleff, age 72, of Cicero, passed away Aug. 16, 2020 at Riverview Health at Noblesville.

He was born Oct. 6, 1947, at Elwood, to Gavrel Sam and Oleine Marie (Powell) Kakasuleff.

He attended Walnut Grove School that consolidated with Jackson Township Schools and graduated from Hamilton Heights High School with the Class of 1966.

He then served his country in the U.S. Army and the National Guard.

He was a life-long farmer in the White River Township community. His family described him as being a hard worker who also liked to “fiddle around” in his shop. He liked to attend auctions and garage sales and became an avid collector. Gavrel was a kind, happy person who was always smiling. He also liked to tease people that would bring on fun and laughter. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

He was a member of Strawtown Community Church.

He married Janet Jean (Hale) Kakasuleff on Sept. 1, 1990. She survives him. Also surviving are sons, Nicholas (Jennifer) Ream and Mike (Kaytee) Ream; grandchildren, Caty (Taylor) Brooks, Nicholas Ream, Julie Ream, Matthew Ream, Malisa (Paul) Majors, Jobe (Madelyn) Ream, Micah Ream and Jimmy Ream; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Aubry, Cora and Olivia; a sister, Phyllis McDonald; his furry friend, Tuffy; plus several nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Sandy Fennell.

Private graveside rites will be at Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arcadia.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Hartley Funeral Homes Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. is entrusted with the arrangements and where you may send condolences at http://www.hartleyfuneralhomes.com.