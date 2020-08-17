

Rockledge, Fla. – Judith A. Conwell, 80, of Rock-ledge, Fla., passed away at home surrounded by family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years and two days, John F. Conwell, and their four children, Robin Conwell-Fassio and her husband Art of Tucson, Ariz., Kim Ott of Mel-bourne, Fla., David Conwell and his wife Natalie of Cocoa, Fla. and Jeff Conwell of Tampa, Fla.; her sister, Cheryl Burton and her husband Richard of Sahuarita, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Carol Lewellen of Elwood, Ind.; three nephews; one niece; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Judy grew up in Elwood, Ind. and graduated from Wendell Wilkie High School in 1957.

She was predeceased by her parents, Garland and Mary Lewellen of Elwood, Ind.; sister, Norma Jean Kendall of Elwood, Ind.; sister, Marilyn Hasler of Converse, Ind.; brother, Robert (Bob) Lewellen of Elwood, Ind. and one niece.

She was a well-regarded business owner and president of CMR Constructors in the Melbourne, Fla. area for over 15 years.

Due to current events and family preference, a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/givehope or Hospice of St. Francis Foundation of Brevard.

