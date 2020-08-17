

Chandos “Dean” Etchison, 64, of Carmel, and formerly of Elwood and Cicero, passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Manor Care Summer Trace in Carmel following an extended illness.

He was born March 17, 1956 in Elwood, the son of Lloyd E. “Gene” and Barbara “Ann” (Swart) Etchison.

Dean was a 1974 graduate of Elwood Community High School in the first year of the new school facility.

He served in the U.S. Army after high school.

Dean last worked as the manager of his family’s business, Arni’s Restaurant in Cicero. He also formerly drove a delivery truck for several local companies.

Dean lived his entire life to the fullest every day, and he never knew a stranger. He liked motorcycles from a very early age and especially enjoyed riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles for many years. Dean also enjoyed fishing with his family, boating, skiing, and watching Jeff Gordon and NASCAR races. He was known for melting and making silver “spoon rings” for friends and family. Dean kept a good attitude about life despite many health challenges following a serious motorcycle accident later in his life. Recently, he was also blessed to live in the same facility with his father for many months and share a special time together until the very end of his life. Dean will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dean’s family includes his father, Gene Etchison of Carmel; two sons, Zachary G. Etchison and Nathan J. Etchison, both of Summitville; three brothers, Don (wife Sue) Etchison of Fishers, Robert “Duane” (wife Lee Anne) Etchison of Cicero, and Darin (wife Jenine) Etchison of Carmel; former spouse, Debbie Etchison of Summitville, and several nieces and nephews.

Dean was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara “Ann” Etchison in 2019; and his grandparents, Robert and Lois Swart and Chandos and Georgia Etchison.

A funeral service celebrating Dean’s life will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with family friend, the Rev. Jim Stout officiating. Burial will follow immediately in Aroma Cemetery in Atlanta.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. All local health recommendations for public safety and social distancing will be followed at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Hamilton County Special Olympics through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.