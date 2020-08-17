

MENTONE, Ind. – Annabelle Kaiser, 78, of rural Mentone, Ind., went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 11:20 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at her residence with family at her bedside.

Annabelle was born on May 22, 1942 in Normal, Grant County, Ind., to the late John and Luella Mildred (Bryan) Petro.

She married on Sept. 13, 1962 in the Curtisville Christian Church to Lawrence L. “Butch” Kaiser who survives.

She was a graduate of Swayzee High School in 1960.

She was a faithful church attender at both the Curtisville Christian Church and the Akron Church of God.

Annabelle, being a beautiful homemaker, was happiest making memories with her family. She also enjoyed gardening and made the best noodles and cherry pies. For over 40 years, Annabelle was known to make nursing home favors and enjoyed getting others involved as a part of her ministry. She was always very resourceful … even making “scrubbies” to help fund her crafts.

Survivors include her husband, Butch Kaiser of Mentone; daughters, Lori and husband, Max Huffman of Mentone and Juli and husband, Mike Gross of Cicero; grandchildren, Tyler and wife, Karla Huffman, Nick and wife, Brooke Huffman, Karli Gross, and Adam Gross; great- grandchildren, Gage, Gun-ner, and Brynne; a stepsister, Elizabeth DeLong of Wina-mac; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jay and Max Petro, and a step brother, Bill Walsh.

Following all county, state, and federal guidelines for social distancing, the funeral service will take place at noon, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 305 West Rochester Street, Akron, Ind. with Pastors Kathy Nelson and Mandy Nellans officiating.

The interment will take place following the service in the Sycamore Cemetery in Mentone, Ind.

Visitation hours will be from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Hartzler Funeral Home in Akron, Ind.

For many years St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital held a very special place in her heart. Donations can be made in Annabelle’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

