ELWOOD – Earl P. “Butchie” Sattler, 73, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on Oct. 9, 1946.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. Sattler, Ruby C. (Shaw) Sattler and two brothers, Lonnie Lee Sattler and Gary Wayne Sattler.

He is survived by one sister, Olive Duffitt of Campbellsburg, Ind.; one brother, Johnnie Sattler of Kilmihil, Ireland; six nephews; and three nieces.

Earl’s wishes were to be cremated and no services will take place at this time.

Dunnichay’s Funeral Home in Elwood has been entrusted with final arrangements.

