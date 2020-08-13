Sue Ann Butler



TIPTON – Sue Ann (Miller) Butler, 84, of Tipton died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at I.U. Health – Tipton Hospital.

She was born in Tipton on Oct. 24, 1935 to William and Margaret (Porter) Miller.

She married Denny W. Butler on March 1, 1957. He preceded her in death on Feb. 24, 2018.

Sue was a secretary and homemaker and was most notably known for her impeccable seamstress work. She had been a very active member of Phi Beta Psi sorority and enjoyed bowling on many teams in several leagues. Sue used her talents participating in her church committees and groups.

Survivors include two sons, Jeff Butler and wife Rae of Tipton and Brad Butler and fiancée Teresa Kirk of Tipton. Grandchil-dren include, Brandi (Butler) Oddo and special friend, Bobby, Brieanna Cook and husband, Jake, Kyle Tilley and wife, Farren. Sue has six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Lan-don, Dayton, Davian, Wrigley and Max.

She was preceded in death by her siblings, Bill Miller, Loretta Little and two infants at their birth.

Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 2 p.m. at Fairview Ceme-tery in Tipton. Pastor Doug Slack will preside.

Memorial donations may be made to Phi Beta Psi, c/o Nancy Silvey, 4318 W. State Road 28, Tipton, Ind. 46072.

The funeral will be taped for those unable to attend and a link will be added to Sue’s obituary page late Wednesday at www.young-nichols.com where messages of condolence may also be left for the family.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Butler family.