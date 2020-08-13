SUMMITVILLE – Max Jay Frazier, 70, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1950 in Elwood, to Phillip and Donna Charlene (Miller) Frazier and has lived in Summitville for the past 65 years.

He was a graduate of Summitville High School with the Class of 1970.

He had worked for Delco-Remy and Delphi for 37 years, retiring in 2005.

He was a Mason in both the Summitville and Fairmount Masonic lodges for 40 years. He was a Boy Scout leader for more than 25 years and was involved in both the Order of the Arrow and the Firecrafters. He was also a member of the Summitville CB Club and was known by his handle “copycat.”

Survivors include his wife, Patricia “Pat” (Smith) Frazier, whom he married July 29, 1972; daughter, Kelli (Mike) Reasoner of Anderson; son, Kevin (Ashley) Frazier of Alexandria; mother, Donna Charlene Frazier of Summitville; and sister, Marlene (Rick) Carey of Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Max Frazier; grandparents, Herbert and Edith (Corn) Miller, Nelson and Doris (Allman) Frazier; and sister, Vickie Joy Frazier.

Services honoring Max’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville with Pastor Gary McCaslin officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

Friends may call at the funeral home after noon on Saturday prior to the service. The family asks that all visitors attending dress casually.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123 or on-line at http://www.cancer.org

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the Frazier family.

Social distancing and facial masking will be observed on Saturday.

