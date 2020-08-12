Terrance Gordon Laster Jr.



Terrance Gordon “Ted” Laster, Jr., 66, and a lifelong resident of Elwood, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly early on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his home.

He was born April 24, 1954 in Elwood, the son of Terrance G. Laster Sr. and Melinda S. (Brook) Wie-land, and he was baptized in the Christian faith.

Ted was active in the Cub Scouts when he was young.

He attended Elwood schools and later enlisted in the U.S. Army where he proudly served at the end of the Vietnam War.

Most recently, Ted was employed in the stock and inventory department of Meijer in Noblesville before his health prevented him from working. He also formerly worked at Red Gold, Steel Slitting, and worked in roofing and siding construction for many years.

Ted was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, the Wisconsin Badgers, and the Florida Seminoles.

He liked race cars and collected model cars for many years. In recent years, he led a simple life and enjoyed nothing more than drinking a good cup of coffee and looking at Publisher’s Clearinghouse offers. Ted will be greatly missed by many people who cared about him very much.

Ted’s family legacy includes five children, Christine (husband Jerad) Matkus of Racine, Wis., Joseph Laster (wife Rebecca Peterson) of Racine, Wis., Maggie (husband Macky) Sizelove of Elwood, Ashley Spearman of Anderson, and Marletta (husband Dale) Retherford of Elwood; maternal grandmother, Dorothy “Dude” Brook of Anderson; five siblings, Rose Marie Davis (Matthew Martin) of Marion, Rena Y. Keeker (Jerad LaShure) of Elwood, Robert D. Laster (Terrie Chitwood) of Elwood, Valeria A. Laster of Elwood, and Randall James (wife Vicki) Wieland of Watertown, Wis.; step-father, Robert “Bob” Wie-land of Cazenovia, Wis.; 11 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

Ted was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Patricia Laster; brother, Thomas G. Laster; paternal grandparents, Robert and Rose Laster; and maternal grandfather, Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Brook.

A private visitation will take place at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Cremation will follow the family visitation.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.