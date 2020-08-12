

Raymond L. Hunt, 82, of Kokomo, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Ray was born on Nov. 15, 1937, in Winchester, the second of four children of Howard M. and Mary L. (Dawson) Hunt. On June 29, 1957, he married Audrey J. Abresch who preceded him in death.

Ray grew up on farms in Central Indiana and was a 4-H member for 11 years. He graduated from Galveston School in 1955. He attended Galveston United Methodist Church where he met his wife. They became members of The First (Brookside) Free Methodist Church of Kokomo. Later he attended Greentown Wesleyan Church where he remained active in many roles including board member, trustee, sports and Sunday School teacher.

Ray farmed in Miami, Cass and Howard counties before settling in eastern Howard County, where he enjoyed raising crops and Angus cattle. While farming, he worked at Delco Electronics until he retired in 2003.

He remained active in 4-H with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He served on the Howard County Exhibit Association for many years, serving as president during that time.

Raymond is survived by three children and their spouses, Becky (Tom) Douglas of Kokomo, Steven (Lois) Hunt of Logansport and Daniel (Crystal) Hunt of Greentown; grandchildren, Megan (Rod) Shaffer, Heather (Jimmy) Simpson, Kyle (Heaven Powers) Douglas, Katie Douglas, Lindy Bolen, Raylie (Joe) Hook, Jeremy Hunt, Tim Hunt, Alex DePoy and Seth Hunt; 15 great-grandchildren with another expected in January 2021; and one great-great-grandchild. Also surviving is a sister, Martha Graham and a sister-in-law, Carol Hunt.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother (Charles) and sister (Ruby).

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Greentown Wesleyan Church, 120 North Maple St. in Greentown. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in Kokomo.

Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Greentown Wesleyan Church.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Greentown Wesleyan Church or the Indiana 4-H Foundation.

Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.