

Ivan Ray Culp, 81, of Elwood, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Wakarusa on Jan. 6, 1939, to the late Ivan and Hazel (Perry) Culp.

On March 16, 1995 he married Cynthia “Kay” (Lacey) Culp and they shared 25 years of marriage together.

Ivan graduated from Wakarusa High School in 1958.

Ivan loved the farm and after graduating stayed with his cousins, Luke and Ocella Pletcher working on their farm. He also worked with his cousin Richard and Lillian Helmlinger on a farm. He later worked for Reith Riley and E & B Paving for many years.

Ivan was a member of the Central Wesleyan Church in Elwood.

He enjoyed working on old cars and woodworking.

Ivan is survived by his wife, Cynthia “Kay” Culp of Elwood; two daughters, Tress Culp of Elkhart and Tiffany Culp of Elkhart; three stepsons, Thurman (Tracey) Jones of Charles-town, Jim (Stephanie) Jones of Elwood, and William (Jamica) Jones of Elwood; three grandchildren, T.J. Jones of Elwood, Brandy Davidson of Elwood, and Justin Jame-son of Anderson; two great- grandchildren, Kiara David-son and Malyha Davidson, both of Elwood; brother, Marlin (Jane) Culp of Elkhart; nephew, Jason Culp and niece, Theresa Culp, both of Elkhart.

Ivan was preceded in death by his father, Ivan Culp, Sr.; mother, Hazel Culp; sister, Donna Thompson; and brother-in-law, Burton Thompson.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Matt Miller officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 prior to the funeral service, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Wesleyan Church through the funeral home.

