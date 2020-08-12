Earl P. Sattler, 73, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Elwood on Oct. 9, 1946, to the late Earl E. and Ruby C. (Shaw) Sattler.

Earl was a HAM radio operator for more than a quarter of a century.

That hobby was one of the many joys of his life. He was a truck driver, an ambulance driver, as well as a salesman for R and L Electronics, where he sold amateur radio equipment. 73 N9QFB SK you will be missed by many of your friends.

Earl is survived by his nephews, Gary (wife Kacey) Sattler, and Christo-pher (wife Catina) Sattler; niece, Ann (husband Aaron) Gilliam; and numerous other family members including many HAM radio operators from all over the world.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. and Ruby C. Sattler and other family members.

Earl’s wishes were to be cremated and no services will be held at this time.

Dunnichay Funeral Home has been entrusted with Earl’s final arrangements.

