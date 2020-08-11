Teresa S. Lehman

ALEXANDRIA – Teresa S. (Lawler) Lehman, 56, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020.

She was born on April 29, 1964 in Anderson, to Danny Lawler and Wanda (Flowers) Dray.

She was a graduate of Highland High School with the Class of 1982. She received a degree in Early Childhood Education from Ivy Tech in 1986. In addition, she received an associate degree in Business Accounting.

She currently worked in the cafeteria at Frankton Junior Senior High School and part time at Anderson Speedway for five years.

She was active in the Madison County 4-H exhibiting in cattle, cooking and genealogy programming.

She had been active in the Democratic party and worked the polls for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Carl Lehman, whom she married Oct. 9, 1992; daughter, Kimberly Chalfant of Alexandria; mother, Wanda Dray of Sulphur Springs; brothers, Tim Lawler of Elwood and Mike Lawler of Fort Wayne; and sister, Shelly Shaw of Middletown.

She was preceded in death by her father in 2019.

Funeral services will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria, with Pastor Gary Simmons officiating. Cremation will follow the service. Interment of cremains will take place in Nelson Cemetery in Richland Township at the convenience of the family.

Friends may call at the Owens Funeral Home after 4 p.m. Friday prior to the services.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County 4-H Association.

Social distancing and the current safety mandates in place at that date will be observed.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Lehman/Lawler family.

