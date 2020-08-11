CICERO – Phillip Leon Hendricks, age 70, of Cicero, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

He was born Sept. 16, 1949 at Elwood, to Leon Lavonne and Althea Judah (Newton) Hendricks. He attended Windfall Schools and graduated with the Class of 1967. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

He had worked as a general contractor.

He married Brenda Sue (Douglass) Hendricks on April 16, 1978. She survives him. Also surviving are his daughter, Brenna Hendricks of Cicero; sons, Travis Hendricks of Wabash, Patrick Hendricks and Johathan Hinshaw, both of Noblesville; brothers, Ronald Hendricks of Anomosa, Iowa and Rodger Hendricks of Tipton; and ten grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will take place Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Hartley Funeral Home Cicero Chapel, 209 W. Jackson St. in Cicero. Cicero American Legion will provide military funeral rites followed by a time of comments from friends and family. Masks are to be worn when at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hartley Funeral Homes to assist the family.