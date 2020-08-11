Phillip E. Frazee



ELWOOD – Phillip E. “Phil” Frazee, age 63, of Elwood and Tipton County, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at his retreat in Tipton County following a sudden illness.

He was born July 9, 1957, in Elwood, the son of Joe and Patricia J. (Giselbach) Frazee. Phil was a 1975 graduate of Elwood Community High School. He married Debra K. Leisure on April 20, 1985, and they shared 35 years of marriage together.

He formerly was a machinist at Magnode Corporation in Indianapolis for eight years prior to disability retirement in 2017. Phil also formerly worked in machining at Ex-Cello Corporation in Elwood for 18 years.

He formerly enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He and his wife enjoyed many trips to Florida together; camping through the years; and took a special trip all through the western U.S. visiting many states along the way. Phil currently enjoyed raising rolling pigeons in Tipton County on his father’s property.

Phil’s family includes his father, Joe Frazee of Tipton; wife, Debra K. Frazee of Elwood; five children, Robert (wife Sarah) Frazee of Elwood, Joshua Frazee of Alexandria, Corey Frazee of Noblesville, Shawn Yeary of Elwood and Chad Moss of Elwood; three sisters, Judy Harting of Elwood, Marie Sides of Tipton and Joanne (husband Tim) Huntington of Elwood; 10 grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; two sisters-in-law, Diana Shupperd and Kathy Cooper; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Phil was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia J. Frazee; two grandchildren, Jasmine and Addilyn; and brother-in-law, Tony Harting.

A funeral service celebrating Phil’s life will be at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with his nephew, Russ Jones officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 1 to 5 p.m. prior to the funeral on Friday at the funeral home.

Following cremation, burial of Phil’s ashes will take place in the Wilkins Cemetery in Tipton County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.