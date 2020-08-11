

Lenora M. Jaqua, 99, of Tipton, died on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Lima, Ohio, on Dec. 30, 1920, to Jacob D. and Hazel (Conrad) Burden. Lenora married Charles N. Jaqua on July 29, 1939 and he preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1967.

Lenora worked as a cook for the Tipton Elementary Schools and was later self-employed. She was a member of Eastern Star Radiant Chapter #200 and the First Christian Church of Noblesville. She was also a member of the Democratic Party in Tipton.

Lenora was passionate about her family and friends. She was an avid cook and enjoyed cooking and feeding others. Lenora often shared her baked goods with local business friends. Caring for the horses and other animals on the farm, along with watching basketball were her favorite pastime activities.

She is survived by two children, Debbie Morris and husband David of Cicero and Robert Jaqua and wife Dianna of Noblesville; two grandchildren, Casey Rom and husband David of Lynchburg, Ohio and Michael Morris and wife Maryn of Arcadia; and four great-grandchildren, Coy Rom, Wyatt Morris, Josey Morris and Owen Morris.

Her brother, Charles S. Burden, preceded her in death.

Funeral services for Lenora will be at noon on Saturday, Aug. 15 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home starting with a Eastern Star service at noon. Steve Brown will be presiding over the funeral service. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service on Saturday.

Lenora will be buried in Fairview Cemetery next to Charles at a later date.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

Lenora’s family would like to thank the Garden Unit at Miller’s Merry Manor for 14 years of care, along with Dr. Michael Harper for the loving care she received.