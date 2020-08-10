

Wendi Michelle Conner, 34, of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at her residence.

Wendi was born in Elwood on April 24, 1986, the daughter of Roy and Stormi (Leavell) Conner.

Wendi was a Special Child from God. God saw you needed a caring family, with love to share, so God sent Wendi to us. Wendi wasn’t a challenge, but a blessing in disguise. Wendi lived a very happy life and she especially enjoyed the family vacations to Florida.

Wendi is survived by her parents, Roy and Stormi Conner; brother, Nicholas Conner; grandparents, Rich and Queenie Leavell; great- aunt, Debbie High; aunts and uncles, Virgil (Beth) Leavell, Claude (Crystal) Leavell, Mark Leavell, Gary (Rhonda) Ramsey, Tom (Cindy) Ramsey, Joyce Scholl, Donna Griffey, and Tammy Conner; nieces and nephews, Chloe, Nicarah, and Lazarus Conner; two special friends, Sarah Vincent and Lisa Ochoa and several cousins.

Wendi was preceded in death by her grandmother, Velma Conner; aunts and uncles, Roger Griffey, Jack Conner, Don Griffey, Larry Scholl and Janice Clark.

Funeral services celebrating Wendi’s life will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Wendi’s grandpa, Rich and Uncles Claude and Virgil Leavell officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation for family and friends will be two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Covid-19 precautions are required.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

