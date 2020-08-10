

ANDERSON – Terry Richard Ancil, 73, of Anderson, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 29, 1947, to Harold and Lela Dean Ancil in Anderson, Ind. where he resided all of his life.

Terry graduated from Anderson High School.

He was a prominent business man and owned and operated A & K Distributors for over 40 years. Most recently, he was a tram driver for Hilcroft Services.

He was the treasurer of his Real Life Sunday School Class of Madison Park Church of God. He liked to travel, watch sports, and especially loved to spend time with his family and friends. Terry was a true caregiver and left everyone he met in life a better person. He was known by his trademark phrase, “I got this!”

He is survived by his loving wife, Treva (McCorkle) German-Ancil; daughter, Mary Ancil; daughter-in-law, Lisa (Todd) Sink; step-mother, Phyllis Ancil; brother, Micky (Amy) Ancil; step-daughters, Mandy (Ger-man) Hauk, husband (Jeffrey) and Jenny (German) Teague, husband (Steve); grandchildren, Lorrin (Chris) Bucci, Aaron “Bubby” Reed, Drake Ancil, and Megan and Shelby Sink; and stepgranchildren, Hannah and Ethan Hauk, and Molly and Maggie Teague. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Kadin, Kaylee, and Layla Bucci and Vera Cantrell; sister-in-laws, Patricia Justice, Brenda (Tom) Huston, and Vicki Ancil; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 45 years, Wanda (Leslie) Ancil; son, Jeffrey Richard Ancil; mother-in-law, Mary Leslie; siblings, Ronald Ancil, Randy Ancil, Deborah (Don) McNeal, and Summer (Tim) Reed; uncles, Russell Ancil and Gene Ancil; brother-in-laws, Sam Leslie, Paul Leslie, and Vance Justice; nephew, Timothy Justice; and niece, Leslie Huston.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, from 4 tao 8 p.m. and also one hour prior to services at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 W. 53rd St. Anderson, Ind.

Services will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Forrest Higgin-botham officiating.

Entombment will take place in East Maplewood Cemetery, Anderson.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

