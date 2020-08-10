Stephen R. Remington



Stephen R. “Steve” Remington, 68, of Nobles-ville, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness.

He was born Aug. 25, 1951 in Elwood, the son of Raymond and Margaret (McConnell) Remington.

Steve was a 1969 graduate of Frankton High School.

He married the love of his life, Barbara M. House, on Aug. 16, 1974, and they shared over 45 years of marriage together.

Steve worked as a forklift driver for General Motors at Guide Lamp, Delco Remy, and then Fisher Body for over 30 years until he retired in 2008. He also formerly worked at Switzer in Elwood for several years.

Steve was an avid photographer, and he specialized in taking auto racing photos. He was a photographer at the Anderson Speedway for over 10 years. He loved to be behind the camera capturing the greatest shots of the racing action. In his younger years, Steve also raced go-karts at several local race tracks. He was honored to be inducted into the Little 500 Hall of Fame in 2011 in recognition of his many years of racing photography.

Steve and Barbara both attended Open Door Free Methodist Church in Noblesville. He was a member of the A.M.A in Muncie, enjoyed going to auctions, and formerly installed television satellites on the side. He also enjoyed caring for flowers in his yard, and he was an avid animal lover – particularly his cats. Anything that Steve set out to do – he did with great passion. More than anything, Steve loved spending time with his friends and was especially devoted to his loving wife and family.

Steve’s family includes wife, Barbara Remington of Noblesville; brother, Dan Remington of Marion; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stanley (wife Ruth) House of Noblesville, Kent (wife Pat) House of Noblesville, Dwight (wife Carol) House of Noblesville, Dennis (wife Carol) House of Elwood, Karen (husband Rich) Versprille of Arcadia, Shirley (husband Gary) Mendenhall of Tipton, and Kevin (wife Teresa) House of Anderson; and several nieces and nephews.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral service celebrating Steve’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thurs-day, Aug. 13, 2020 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Jeff Gammon of the Open Door Free Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park in Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home. For the safety of visitors and family members, local health precautions and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.

