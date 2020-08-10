Rosalyn Rene “Rose” (Schafer) Amsbury, born on May 30, 1951, to Donald E. “Elvin” Schafer and Rowena M. Hawley, passed away Aug. 8, 2020.

At the young age of 12, Rosalyn gave her heart to God, obeying the Acts 2:38 message. From that time until her homegoing, she never waivered from the truth.

Rosalyn grew up in Winchester, Ind. and attended Winchester High School. She was a 1969 graduate of Winchester High School.

On May 28, 1969, Rosalyn married Wendell H. Amsbury of Tipton. To this union was born three sons, Aaron of Deer Park, Texas, Matthew of Kokomo and Danan of Sheridan.

Rosalyn had a variety of interests. She enjoyed playing music, as she was an accomplished musician on the organ and piano. Later on in life, she learned to play the harp. For many years, Rosalyn played the organ or the piano in the churches she attended and sang in the choir.

Rosalyn also loved to cook, beautiful flowers, decorating her home, reading and helping others in need. Many people sat at her table to partake of a delicious fried chicken dinner, which she was more than happy to make for her guests.

Rosalyn is preceded in death by her father, Donald E. “Elvin” Schafer.

She is survived by her mother, Rowena M. Hawley 0f Winchester; a sister, Vivian Reeves of Brookston; a half-brother, Nathan Hawley of Winchester; her husband, Wendell H. Amsbury of Tipton; her three sons, Aaron-Deer Park, Texas, Matthew “Matt” (Toni) of Kokomo, and Danan (Alicia) of Sheridan; two granddaughters, Breanna and Brooke; and two grandsons, Isaiah and Noah.

The family wishes to express a heartfelt gratitude to the employees and

staff of Miller’s Merry Manor of Tipton, Dr. Harper of Tipton, Dr. Siddiqui, Dr. Trogonis and the great staff of Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for their care of Rosalyn.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home, located at 314 N. Main St. in Tipton. Services will be Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. Viewing will take place from noon to 2 p.m. with the service starting at 2 p.m. The Rev. Nathaniel Ushan will be officiating.

Committal will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.