DALEVILLE – Raymond L. Aldridge, 43, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness.

He was born on Jan. 12, 1977 in Muncie to Rodney and Bernadine (King) Aldridge.

He was a graduate of Alexandria-Monroe High School with the Class of 1995. He then graduated with a degree in computer science from Ball State University in 1999.

He had worked previously at Hewlett-Packard and Guide Lamp. He formerly owned and operated the “Danger Room” store in Anderson near the former Mounds Mall. He was currently employed in the shipping department at DCW in Anderson.

Survivors: parents, Rod-ney and Bernadine Ald-ridge of Alexandria; a brother, James Aldridge of Alexandria; and severa aunts and uncles, cousins and special friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Fred and Carolyn (Lee) Aldridge; and maternal grandparents, Elbert and Betty King.

Family and friends are invited to a viewing and gathering time in honor of his life on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria. Cremation will follow the visitation.

All current social distancing regulations and public safety mandates in effect as of that date will be observed.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for and serve the Aldridge family.