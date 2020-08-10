

TIPTON – Chloe Roudebush, 98, of Tipton died at 3:29 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at I.U. Health – Tipton Hospital.

Chloe was born in Celina, Tenn., on July 14, 1922 to William Fred and Elsie Florence (Cherry) Marshall.

She married Omer E. Roudebush, Jr. in 1964 and he preceded her in death on Oct. 14, 1997.

Chloe was the proud former owner of the North Side Café where she served many Tipton County residents and others over the years.

She was a member of he Church of Christ in Tipton.

Chloe enjoyed cooking, gardening, canning, crocheting and quilting.

Survivors include three stepsons, William “Bill” Roudebush and wife Tina of Texas, Thomas “Tom” Roudebush and wife Pam of Greenfield and James “Jim” Roudebush and wife Mary of Atlanta; one daughter-in-law, Diana Shupperd of Elwood. Chloe is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Angie (Shupperd) Head, Rich Roudebush and wife Jill, Rae Butler and husband Jeff, Amy Crowns and husband Howard, Jessica Humrich and husband Corey, Weston Roudebush and wife Shalynne, Catlin Roudebush, Michael Suns-dahl and wife Melissa, April Garza, Amber Mitchell and husband Joe, Marcie Har-pel and husband Butch and Destinee Roudebush.

Chloe has several great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She is also survived by a very special friend, Regina Morris.

Chloe was preceded in death by her husband Omer; one son, Billy Lee Shupperd; one stepson, Robert “Bob” Roudebush; and one brother, Wheeler Turner Marshall.

Funeral services for Chloe will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with Pastor John Ankrum presiding. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Wearing of masks and social distancing is required in the funeral home and Young-Nichols Funeral Home will provide you a mask if you do not have one.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Ind. 46278.