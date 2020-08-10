

Charles E. Williams, 81, of Tipton, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Charles was born on Dec. 4, 1938, in Tipton, the son of the late Charles M. and Pauline O. (Straley) Williams.

He graduated from Tipton High School in 1958 and went directly into the Navy where he served for 20 years. After retirement from the Navy in 1978, he went to work for the Soldier and Sailors Home until 1998.

Charles was a member of the American Legion for 40 years and served as a District Commander.

Charles is survived by his brother, Richard (Margaret) Williams of Kokomo and three sons, David, Thomas and Daniel, all of Florida.

Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.

Charles’ cremains will be buried at Fairview Cemetery in Tipton with military honors.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com.