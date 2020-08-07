

ATLANTA – Thomas Leroy “Tom” Rodeffer, age 73, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville.

Tom was born in Muncie on April 24, 1947, the son of George and Harriett (Madill) Rodeffer.

On Sept. 5, 1995, he married Mary (Tousignant) Anderson and they shared 25 years of marriage together.

Tom retired from UPS in 1995, after 26 years of service.

Tom is survived by his wife, Mary Anderson of Atlanta; a son, Brad Rodeffer of Texas; daughter, Amanda Budhi of Portland, Ore.; step-daughter, Marita Lengerich of Elkhart; step-son, Marc Anderson of Elkhart; five grandchildren; and three great -grandchild.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, George E. and Harriett E. Rodeffer.

Tom’s wishes were to be cremated and a celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Local arrangements have been entrusted by Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com