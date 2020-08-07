

TIPTON – Mary Ellen McFarland, 87 of Tipton, died at 1:48 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at I.U. Health – Tipton Hospital. She had spent the last several years living at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton where she made many friends.

Mary Ellen was born in Goldsmith on Jan. 28, 1933, to Joseph O. and Edith H. McFarland.

She had worked in the Dietary Department at Tipton County Memorial Hospital, retiring in 1993. Mary Ellen was a member of Normanda Christian Church.

Mary Ellen graduated from Prairie High School in 1952. She loved to provide friends and family gifts of embroidery and crochet items. She also quilted with her mother and enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, often trading them with her brother.

Survivors include three nieces and nephews, Mark (Jeanne) McFarland of Carmel, Susan McFarland Carter of Texas and Tim McFarland of Noblesville; five great-nieces and nephews, Michelle Sowers of Texas, Michael Sowers of Arcadia, Ryan (Jane) McFarland of Carmel, Lindsey (Marcus) Gullett of Virginia and Zachary Youngman of Wisconsin. Mary Ellen also had nine great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Marion McFarland; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Snipes McFarland.

A memorial service for Mary Ellen will take place at a later date.

She will be buried in Normanda Cemetery next to her parents.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the McFarland family with Mary Ellen’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions in Mary Ellen’s honor may be made to the Ladies Fellowship at Normanda Christian Church, 8019 W. Division Rd., Tipton, IN 46072.