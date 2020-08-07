

David Hayden Garnes, 45, of Anderson, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020 in Frankton as a result of an automobile accident.

He was born July 7, 1975 in Ripley, W. Va., the son of Doyle D. Garnes and Beverly (Vincent) Martin.

He was a 1993 graduate of Elwood Community High School.

He was currently working at Gas City Truck Stop as a semi-trailer and diesel mechanic for the past five years.

He was raised in the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Elwood.

His family includes his mother, Beverly Martin of Florida; seven children, Kayla Labar, Kristina Labar, Devon Garnes, Anna Garnes, Brianna Garnes, Isabella Garnes-Elston, and Liam Garnes; three sisters, Dorothy Walden of Elwood, Glenda Peterson of Florida, and Angelique Garnes of Kansas; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father in 2016.

A family gathering and remembrance celebrating David’s life will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Elwood Callaway Park in Elwood. Family and friends are asked to come out to the park and join in a time of remembrance to honor his life. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home is honored to handle the cremation arrangements of David Garnes.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home to help offset unexpected funeral expenses.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.