Carl R. “Bob” Ragan



TIPTON – Carl Robert “Bob” Ragan, 85, of Tipton and formerly of Atlanta, died at 8:27 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1935, in Prairie Township in Tipton County to Thomas L. and Opal (Shope) Ragan.

Bob married Talue Conaway on Oct. 5, 1956 and they were married for 56 years before she preceded him in death on Oct. 23, 2012.

Bob had worked at Delco Electronics in Kokomo for 37 years, retiring in 1990 so he could help watch his grandchildren. He was a member of Atlanta Christian Church and graduated from Sharpsville High School. Bob enjoyed working in his garden and mowing his lawn. He had also helped Talue’s father with his farm.

Survivors include his three sons, Tim Ragan of Atlanta, Bryan (Susan) Ragan of Tipton and John (Barbara) Ragan of Atlanta; nine grandchildren, Carisa (Eric) Richardson, Tricia (Ben) Gordon, Cliff (Ashley) Ragan, Jennifer (Will) Mayes, Erik Ragan, Blake (Sarah) Ragan, Matthew (Danielle) Cook, Jacob (Casey) Cook and Caleb Leach.

Bob is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Luke Ragan, Lily Ragan, Eden Mayes, November Richardson, Lane Ragan, Christian Cook, Caiden Cook, Collin Cook, Masen Cook, Rylie Cook, Colton Cook and Baby Girl Cook due in February and two sisters, Wanda (Garland) Rush and Maude Ragan, all of Kokomo.

He was preceded in death by his wife Talue; a granddaughter, Aimee Leach; his parents; and three brothers, Russell Ragan, Lawrence Ragan and Frank Ragan.

A graveside funeral will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Union Cemetery in Hamilton County with Pastor Jody Brown presiding and burial to follow.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Ragan family with Bob’s arrangements.

Memorial donations in Bob’s honor may be left to the Atlanta Christian Church, 200 E. Main St., Atlanta, IN 46031.

The funeral will be taped for those unable to attend and a link will be added to Bob’s obituary page late Wednesday at www.young-nichols.com where messages of condolence may also be left for the family.