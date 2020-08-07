

TIPTON – Addilyn Grace Idlewine, infant daughter of Derek L. and Brooklyn Ann (Frye) Idlewine of Tipton, passed away on July 25, 2020, at Community North Hospital in Indianapolis.

Addilyn’s birth was being lovingly anticipated by her whole family. Although her mother and father were not able to meet her in life on earth, they know they will see her again in Heaven.

Addilyn’s family includes her parents; sister, Aubrey Naomi Idlewine; brother, Lincoln Graham Idlewine; paternal grandparents, Bill Lee (wife Kim) Idlewine of Tipton and Vicki Gast (Steve Herald) of Lake Station; maternal grandparents, Annette (husband Tracy) Miller of Elwood and Rob (wife Sarah) Frazee of Elwood; great-grandparents, Darrell and Margaret Idlewine, Ann and Steve Baird and Art and Carol Frye; and several extended family members.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home has been entrusted with Addilyn’s arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.