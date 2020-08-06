Third Elwood Junior-Senior High student tests positive

By STEVEN MURREY

Elwood Community School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown notified EJSHS families Thursday that a third student had tested positive for COVID-19.

“We were notified today that a student at EJSHS tested positive for COVID-19. This student was a close contact of the student that tested positive earlier this week,” Brown wrote in an email sent Thursday.

On Wednesday, Brown sent a similar email, informing of a second positive case among students.

Brown defined close contact as being within 6 feet of a known positive for more than 15 minutes.

Brown also reiterated the need for parents to screen their children daily, per the corporation’s Roadmap Back to School document.

“As a reminder, you should not send your student to school if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or are awaiting a COVID-19 test. We encourage you to use the checklist that was provided to screen students daily.”

On Monday, Brown sent an email informing of the first student who tested positive for the virus. Brown said the school utilized the student’s class schedule to determine close contacts.

In all three cases, Brown said families were notified if their child was in close contact with the infected students.

Because of HIPPA privacy regulations, the identities of the positive students and staff members cannot be publicly released.

Last Saturday, the Elwood school board met in an emergency executive session. The decision to close in-person learning for the week was made, and classes are virtual through the end of the week.

Moving forward, all Elwood schools will shift to eLearning models on Wednesdays in August to allow for the buildings to be disinfected, Brown said earlier this week.

Elwood schools were the first in Madison County to reopen. Alexandria schools reopened Wednesday, and Frankton-Lapel schools are set to reopen on Aug. 13.

County Health administrator Stephanie Grimes said previously that she anticipates a spike in coronavirus cases by the third week of August. She attributed the anticipated spike to schools reopening, but said the spike would be “manageable