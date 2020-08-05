Patricia A. Foor Lane



ALEXANDRIA – Patricia A. (Latchaw) Foor Lane, 90, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at St. Vincent Ascension Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

Pat was born on March 17, 1930 in Summitville to Joseph and Ruth (Janney) Latchaw and had lived in the Alexandria area most of her lifetime.

She was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1948.

She had worked at Monticello in Elwood for 15 years. She retired in 1991 from Textron in Elwood after 25 years of employment.

She was a member of the Alexandria First Baptist Church and the Alexandria Eagles Auxiliary.

Pat enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles, crocheting and gardening. She was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and NASCAR. Jeff Gordon was her favorite driver. Pat was famous for the handmade noodles that she shared with family and friends. Family was very important to Pat, and the time she spent with them was very precious to her. She enjoyed life to its fullest. Her beautiful but ornery smile will be fondly remembered.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicky (Jeff) Summers of Treasure Island, Fla. and Cathy (Gary) Pierce of Alexandria; a son, Joe (Jennifer) Foor of Elwood; nine grandchildren, Erin (PJ) Gregory, Mitchell (Dedira) Pierce, Kristen Summers, Adrienne (Josh) Herman, Jennifer (Jeff) Shepard, Jason (Stephanie) Foor, Jacob Foor, Cameron Foor and Katelyn Foor; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, David Swisher of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Lane in 1974; the father of her children, Charles Foor in 2003; siblings, Robert Latchaw, Joan Swisher, Mary McWilliams, and Imogene Latchaw; special friend, Marvin Apgar and other extended family members.

Services honoring Pat’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Michael Deutsch officiating. Inter-ment will follow in Elwood City Cemetery.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home after noon Saturday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

Social distancing and all state mandates that apply at the time of her services and visitation will be observed.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Pat and serve the Lane family.