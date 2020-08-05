

FRANKTON – Naomi Pauline McCord, 84, a life long resident of Frankton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Summit Health & Living in Summitville, Ind.

Naomi was born in Madison County on April 15, 1936, to the late Leo and Katherine (Bangle) McCord.

Naomi was a sweet and gentle soul who loved doing crafts and sewing. Naomi was very fond of cats and eating at Steak-N-Shake.

Naomi is survived by a great-niece, Ashley (Denny) Goodnight and their families along with numerous loving cousins with whom she enjoyed spending time with.

Naomi was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Katherine McCord; sister, Mildred DeRue; niece, Pamela Jackson and nephew, Ricky DeRue.

Funeral service celebrating Naomi’s life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton with Pastor Scott Blaylock officiating. Burial will follow in the K of P and IOOF Cemetery in Frankton.

Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankton Christian Church.

