Student at Elwood Junior Senior High School tests positive for COVID-19, superintendent says

By STEVEN MURREY

Parents of students at Elwood Junior-Senior High School received an email from Elwood Superintendent Dr. Joe Brown Monday evening informing that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Brown said the student attended classes on Thursday, July 30, but wore a mask as per the school’s Roadmap Back to School document.

Brown said he learned of the positive test on Monday and worked with staff on identifying close contacts based on the student’s class schedule and by speaking with teachers. Brown defined close contact as being within six feet of someone that has tested positive for more than 15 minutes.

“If your child was in close contact with this student, you received communication today,” Brown wrote in the email. “As a reminder, you should not send your student to school if they have any COVID-19 symptoms or are awaiting a COVID-19 test. We encourage you to use the checklist that was provided to screen students daily.”

Elwood Junior-Senior High School is closed this week, as decided per an emergency executive session of the school board Saturday afternoon. Two staff members had previously tested positive, families learned, prompting the decision to close for cleaning. Students are utilizing eLearning options for the remainder of the week. Additionally, Elwood Elementary and Elwood Intermediate will be closed on Wednesdays to allow for deep cleaning.

Brown said the steps taken as a result of the positive test will take place whenever the school corporation learns of a positive test.

“We understand this will cause concern to some of you,” Brown said in the email. “If you have any questions please let us know.”

Elwood schools were the first in Madison County to open. Anderson Community Schools are utilizing eLearning options until after Labor Day. Frankton returns Aug. 13 and Alexandria begins Wednesday, Aug. 5.