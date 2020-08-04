Keith Eugene Frazier, age 67, of Tipton, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020. in Peru.

Keith was born Dec. 19, 1952, in Marion, the son of the late John and Arnetta (Spencer) Frazier.

He was a GM Certified auto mechanic at Dan Young GMC in Tipton, retiring after 30 years of service.

He loved to rebuild and restore older cars and hanging out with his friends at the Ducktail Run in Gas City.

He is survived by his daughter, Tonya Cox of Peru; a sister, Bonnie (Jeff) Martin of Noblesville; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Brittany, Michaela, Jessica and Vivian.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dwayne Frazier; two brothers, Richard and Mike Frazier; and two sisters, Darlene Brannon and Joetta Morrisset.

Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Grant Memorial Park Cemetery in Marion.

Arrangements entrusted to Raven-Choate Funeral Home, 1202 W. Kem Rd. in Marion.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Drive Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.

Online condolences may be shared at www.ravenchoate.com