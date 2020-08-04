

Arthur “Neil” Foor, 49, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at his residence.

Neil was born in Elwood on March 4, 1971, the son of Arthur V. Foor and Anna (Phelps) Groover.

Neil graduated in 1991 from Elwood Community High School.

Neil was employed at Warner Bodies of Elwood and formerly of Noblesville for several years.

He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting, and had a passion for deer hunting every season.

Neil is survived by his son, Jacob Foor; like a son, Jimmy McConnell; mother, Anna Belle Groover of Elwood; nine sisters, Emily Groover of Anderson, Brenda Alfrey of Elwood, Debbie Ann Smith of Frankton, Loretta Thomp-son of Elwood, Wanda L. Taylor of Frankton, Christy Souders of Noblesville, Debbie Jane McCormick of Ky., Wanda Abbott of Elwood and Anna Michael of Elwood; four brothers, Charles Groover of Pendle-ton, Ralph House of Michigan, Gary Foor of Lafayette, Ind. and Neil Foor of Elwood; two grandchildren, James McConnell, Jr, and Lilly McConnel, and several nieces and nephews.

Neil was preceded in death by his father, Arthur V. Foor; two sisters, Betty Groover and Tammy Foor and two brothers, Paul Leroy Groover and Jerry Foor.

Funeral service celebrating Neil’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Courtley Granger officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thurs-day, August 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.