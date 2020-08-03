

Thomas John Kelley, 77, of Elwood, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born in Witchita on June 7, 1943, to the late Thomas W. and Elizabeth Anna (Boyer) Kelley.

Following his high school graduation, Tom enlisted in the United States Air Force and was later stationed at Bunker Hill Air Force Base in Peru, Ind.

On May 7, 1977 he married Linda (Shepard) Kelley and they shared more than 43 years of marriage together.

Tom retired in 1996 from Chrysler Corporation.

He was a member of the Madison County Remote Control Flyers, Academy of Model Aeronautics, and attended the First Church of the Nazarene in Elwood.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, traveling, and,gardening Tom was an excellent cook and enjoyed finding new recipes. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

Tom is survived by wife, Linda Kelley of Elwood; three children, Tandee (Stephen) Babine of Jack-sonville, Fla., Terri (Joseph) Barber of Boze-man, Mont.; and Steven Phillips of Elwood; six grandchildren, Aaron (Jessica) Phillips, Alexan-dria (Skyler) Wiesmiller of Fairmount, Mikayla (Corey) Broughton of Bozeman, Mont., Patrick Barber of Bozeman, Mont., Catherine Babine of Jacksonville, Fla., and Danielle Babine of Jacksonville, Fla.; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sarah (Melvin) Unruh of Burrton, Kan., Mary Michels of Mt. Hope, Kan., Ruth Miller of Burrton, Kan., Vera Stocks of Burrton, Kan., and Vesta Kelley of Mt. Hope, Kan., and several nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Elizabeth Kelley; and two sisters, Delores Brazell and Georgia McDonough.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home with Pastor Matt Mehlhoff officiating and will include military honors by members of the U.S. Air Force and the Elwood VFW honor guards.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the Elwood Oncology Center for the wonderful care they provided Tom during his illness.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene through the funeral home.

Per the Governor’s order face masks and social distancing are suggested.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com