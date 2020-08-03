

Suzanne Biddle, 78, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 31, 2020, at Community Hospital in Anderson,Ind. following an extended illness.

Suzanne was born in Elwood on Jan. 18, 1942, to the late Harold and Alice (Knorr) Pool.

Suzanne graduated from Beaverdam High School in 1961, of Beaverdam, Ohio.

On May 27, 1961, she married Wilbur “Will” Biddle.

Suzanne retired as a bookkeeper from DJ Taxes.

She attended the Curtisville Christian Church.

Suzanne loved spending time with her family.

Suzanne is survived by husband, Wilbur Biddle of Elwood; son, Jon (Judy) Biddle of Panama City, Fla.; grandchildren, Heather, Amanda, David, James, Maureen and William; great-grandchildren, Ser-enity, Jack, Hunter and Noah; brothers, Bob Pool and Randy Pool; sisters, Beverly Wallis, Mary Alice Boyland and Vickie Kinnaman; and several nieces and nephews.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice Pool; son, David Wayne Biddle and a brother, Art Poole.

Funeral services celebrating Suzanne’s life will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, with Pastor James Snapp officiating. Crema-tion will follow and burial will be at a later date in the Elwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thurs-day, Aug. 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

