ALEXANDRIA – Stacey Lynn Carter, 40, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 31, 2020.

She was born on Jan. 18, 1980 in Anderson to Phillip Carter and Debra (Mocker-man) Richardson.

She received her GED diploma from Alexandria-Monroe High School.

Survivors: mother, Debbie (“Moe”) Richardson of Alexandria; father, Phillip A. Carter of Anderson; daughter, Irish “Casper” Wyatt; son, Devon Carter; brothers, Clifton Heath and Bart Richardson, both of Alex-andria; sister, Lisa Frazee of Alexandria; maternal, grandmother, Nan Mayo of Alexandria; paternal grandparents, Barb and Bob Kail of Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Richie Heath; and maternal grandfather, Bob Mocher-man.

Private family services will take place followed by cremation. Private interment of cremains will take place in Starr Cemetery north of Alexandria at the convenience of the family.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Carter/Richardson families.

