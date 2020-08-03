Luanne S. Overdorf



TIPTON – Luanne Susan Overdorf, 84, of Tipton died on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Idaville, Ind., on May 10, 1936 to Estel and Marie (McCully) White.

Luanne married Allen K. Overdorf on Nov. 6, 1955 and he preceded her in death on Dec. 8, 1994.

Luanne worked as a cook in Tipton elementary schools and later as a treasurer at Tipton Middle School.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tipton and volunteered with the Mustard Seed charity. Luanne belonged to the Extension Home-makers Club and loved to sew and cook. She also enjoyed tending to her garden. Her free time found her reading and fishing.

She is survived by three children, Christine Cox of Shelbyville, Brian Overdorf and wife Terry of Tipton and Tim Overdorf of Nyona Lake; eight grandchildren, Greg Cox, Ben Cox, Austin Overdorf and wife Leza, Lukas Overdorf, Sarah Drury and husband Michael, Andy Overdorf and wife Micayah, Jacob Overdorf and Nicholas Overdorf. Luanne is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Ella Overdorf, Jayden Overdorf, Tessa Overdorf, Gunner Overdorf, Makenna Drury and Azaiah Overdorf.

Luanne was preceded in death by her husband, Allen and two sons, Greg Overdorf and Jeffrey Overdorf.

Graveside services for Luanne will be held at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Fairview Cemetery with Pastor Phil Votaw presiding. Burial will follow.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home.

The graveside service will be taped and available for viewing later on Wednes-day at www.young-nichols.com where you may also leave condolences for the Overdorf family.

Memorial contributions in Luanne’s honor may be made to the Tipton County Foundation, P.O. Box 412, Tipton, Ind. 46072.

Luanne’s family would like to thank the Aviary unit at Miller’s Merry Manor and Dr. Michael Harper for the loving care she received.