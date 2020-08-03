

Everette Stiner, 88, of Elwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 6, 1932 in Sharps Chapel, Tenn., the son of General Sher-man and Oma (McBee) Stiner.

Everette was baptized as a young person and attended Hobbs School in Indiana.

He later served his country in the Military Police in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He married Rose A. Schimmel on Nov. 28, 1953, and they shared over 66 years of marriage together.

Everette worked for 36 years in production at Delco Remy division of General Motors in Ander-son and retired in 1988. He formerly served in the Civil Defense.

Everette was a member of the U.A.W, #662 and a life member of the Elwood Elks #368.

He formerly enjoyed camping, fishing, square dancing, and was a NASCAR fan. He also formerly enjoyed watching the Indiana Pacers and boxing.

Everette’s family would like to thank Lisa Price of Kindred Hospice for the care she provided to him in his final days.

Everette’s family includes his wife, Rose A. Stiner of Elwood; son, Mark (wife Kimela) Stiner of Elwood; two brothers, Walter (wife Martha) Stiner of Elwood and Sherman (wife Giesla) Stiner of Anderson; sister, Lil Zimmerman of Kokomo; two brothers-in-law, Larry (wife Wilma) Schimmel of Elwood and Jack (wife Janet) Schimmel of Elwood; granddaughter, Kathleen Stiner (fiancé Ian McWilliams) of Elwood; a great-granddaughter ex-pected in September of 2020, Mali Rose; and several nieces and nephews.

Everette was preceded in death by his parents; an infant sister, Dolly Stiner; and five additional siblings, Emma Hatcher, Jessie Harper, Mallie Bush, Pearl Anderson and Lafayette Stiner.

A funeral service celebrating Everette’s life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thurs-day, Aug. 6, 2020, at Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Tim Becker of the Main Street Wesleyan Church in Elwood officiating. Burial will follow in the Elwood City Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the U.S. Army and the Elwood V.F.W. honor guard.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral at Copher-Fesler-May.

Visitors are asked to adhere to health and safety guidelines which include facial coverings and social distancing.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Morrisett Center Food Pantry or the Elwood Elks Lodge through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.