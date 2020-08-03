Carolyn J. Nabb



ALEXANDRIA – Carolyn J. (Stevens) Nabb, 85, passed away Friday evening, July 31, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton following an extended illness.

She was born on Feb. 24, 1935 in Anderson to Elmer “Possum” and Clara (Tulowitzky) Stevens.

Carolyn was a graduate of Alexandria High School with the Class of 1953.

She had worked at Essex Wire in Elwood.

She was a member of Our Blessed Savior Luth-eran Church of Alexandria.

She enjoyed crafting ceramics. Carolyn devoted herself to her family and their care. Her selfless devotion was given in the loving care of her parents, her husband, the raising and nurturing of their three children and all of her grandchildren. A favorite memory was her beautiful singing voice and the poetry readings she would render at the family holiday gatherings.

Survivors include two sons, Joe (Bonnie) Nabb and Donnie (Susan) Nabb, all of Alexandria; a daughter, Sheree (Steve) Green of Arcadia; four grandchildren, Adrienne (Jeff) Murrey, Emily (Zach) Baker, Nicholas (Kelly) Nabb and Lacy Nabb; great-grandchildren, Layla Nabb and Jaxon Nabb; three step-grandchildren, Hailey Metz, Kray Fern, and Wade Kane; stepgreat-grandchildren, Maddie Cramer, Kenna Kane, Ethan Murrey, Abbey Murrey, Brayden Jones, Kadi Campbell, Kori Campbell, Hendrix Metz, and Jameson Metz; brother, Jack (Beverly) Stevens of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Donald A. Nabb in 2015; brother, Jerry Stevens; sister, Mary Lou Stevens; and son-in-law, Les Hunt.

Services honoring Carolyn’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Inter-ment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexan-dria.

Friends may call at Owens Funeral Home after noon Wednesday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, Ill. 60601 or on-line at www.alz.org

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time of services will be observed.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com