

ORESTES – Barbara E. Gray, 82, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood following an extended illness.

She was born on June 21, 1938 to Andrew and Margaret (Tidler) Perry and had lived in Orestes since 1963.

She had worked at Mangas Cafeteria, formerly of Elwood, from 1970 until they closed.

She was a member of the Orestes Baptist Church.

She enjoyed flower gardening.

Survivors include two daughters, Debbie Gray of Alexandria and Brenda (Mike) Goens of Elwood; two granddaughters, Marissa (Tammy) Ramey of Elwood and Katie Goens of Elwood; two great-granddaughters, Ashley Goolsby and Ava Haynes; three brothers, Rolland Perry of Indianapolis, John Perry of Fortville and Sonny Perry of Hartford City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, James Gray in 2008, and three brothers, David Perry, Andrew Perry and Donald Perry.

Services honoring Bar-bara’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at the Orestes Baptist Church, 23 East Broadway, Orestes with Pastor Mark Joyner officiating. Crema-tion will follow the services.

Friends may call at the Orestes Baptist Church after 4 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria is honored to care for Barbara and serve the Gray family.

Social distancing and all mandates that are effective at that time will be observed.