Two local men killed in crash following police pursuit

By STEVEN MURREY

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred at approximately 8:32 p.m. on Friday, a press release from the department states.

The Elwood Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop in the 2000 block of South A Street on a black 2002 Monte Carlo after it passed another vehicle in a no-passing zone, Chief Jason Brizendine said today.

Brizendine said the suspect vehicle continued down A Street at a high speed, towards State Road 28. Brizendine said the vehicle turned onto S.R. 28 and began traveling faster, passing several vehicles via the highway’s shoulder.

The vehicle turned south on to 500 West, disregarding a stop sign at 1100 County Road North. The vehicle went off the west side of the road, hitting two trees.

The vehicle was occupied by two male individuals, who were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Dunnichay-Noone identified the driver as David Garnes, 45 of Alexandria and the passenger as Jonathan Davidson, 18 of Anderson. Dunnichay-Noone said both died from injuries sustained at the scene of the crash, with the final cause of death pending autopsy and toxicology results.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s department.