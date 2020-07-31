SUMMITVILLE – James F. “Jim” Vinson, 101, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born on Oct. 20, 1918, in Summitville to William and Ida (Trout) Vinson and has lived there all of his lifetime.

He had worked for Summitville Canning factory, Kraft Food, Crystal Dairy and Owens-Corning in Gas City.

He was a member of First Christian Church in Summitville.

He is survived by a son, David A. Vinson of Summitville; daughter-in-law, Pat Richards of Gas City; five grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Michael Vinson in 2002; his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Vinson in 2010; a brother, Harold “Pete” Vinson; and a sister, Ruby Vinson.

Services honoring Jim’s life, legacy and faith will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Summitville First Christian Church, 712 E. Walnut St., with Pastor Nathan Lutterman officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

Friends may call at the church after noon on Monday prior to the services.

Social distancing and the current state mandates in effect at that time will be observed.

The family would like to extend a special thank you and appreciation to Tim Elsworth, Jim’s caregiver for the past five years.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville First Christian Church or to Paradigm Hospice.

Owens-Noffze Funeral Home in Summitville is honored to care for Jim and again serve the Vinson family.

